Watch CBS News
Local News

Equipment issue limits BART service on Green line to Berryessa/North San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- BART officials on Monday said an equipment problem has limited service on the Green line to and from the Berryessa/North San Jose station.

The BART alert Twitter account posted about the service update shortly before 1 p.m. according to transit officials, service is currently limited on the Green line service between Berryessa/North San Jose and Daly City. 

Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line are advised to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Passengers traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.  

Officials did not say how long they expect the equipment problem to limit service.

More information is available at the BART.gov website.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.