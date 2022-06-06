Equipment issue limits BART service on Green line to Berryessa/North San Jose

SAN JOSE -- BART officials on Monday said an equipment problem has limited service on the Green line to and from the Berryessa/North San Jose station.

The BART alert Twitter account posted about the service update shortly before 1 p.m. according to transit officials, service is currently limited on the Green line service between Berryessa/North San Jose and Daly City.

Due to an equipment issue on the track, Green Line service is currently limited.



From SF/Oakland: please board a Dublin-bound Blue Line train and transfer at Bay Fair.



Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line are advised to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Passengers traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Officials did not say how long they expect the equipment problem to limit service.

