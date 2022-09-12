2022 Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday evening, a shift from the award ceremony's usual spot on Sunday night to accommodate the opening week of the NFL season. Keenan Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" fame hosted the show, which was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Succession" came into the night with 25 total nominations, the most of any show, and took home the award for outstanding drama series while Matthew Macfaden won the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. "Ted Lasso" snagged 20 nominations and won best comedy. "The White Lotus" was the top limited series, also with 20 nominations, and won best limited series, with several actors from the show also taking home awards.

On the comedy side, Quinta Brunson, the creator, writer and star of "Abbott Elementary," became the first Black woman to be nominated for three awards in the same year. She won for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

A list of winners and nominees in major categories is below (winners in several categories were announced in advance):

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series



Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Isa Rae, "Insecure"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" — Winner

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding comedy series

"Ted Lasso" — Winner

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"What We Do in the Shadows"



Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" — Winner

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"



Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" — Winner

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"



Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"The White Lotus" — Winner

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, "Euphoria" — Winner

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" — Winner

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"



Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding drama series

"Succession" — Winner

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Yellowjackets"



Supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" — Winner

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"



Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" — Winner

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"



Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Guest actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo, "Euphoria" — Winner

Adrien Brody, "Succession"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"



Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Guest actress in a drama series

Lee You-mi, "Squid Game" — Winner

Hope Davis, "Succession"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Martha Kelly, "Euphoria"

Sanaa Lathan, "Succession"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" — Winner

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

John Turturro, "Severance"



Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, "Ozark" — Winner

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"



Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn. "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus" — Winner

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Skarsgård, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" — Winner

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus,"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"



Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Television movie

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" — Winner

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon"

"The Survivor"

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"

Guest actor in a comedy series

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders in the Building" — Winner

Jerrod Carmichael, "Saturday Night Live"

Bill Hader, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

James Lance, "Ted Lasso"

Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Guest actress in a comedy series

Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks" — Winner

Jane Adams, "Hacks"

Harriet Sansom Harris, "Hacks"

Jane Lynch, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"



Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson — Winner

"Barry," Duffy Boudreau

"Barry," Bill Hader and Alec Berg

"Hacks," Jen Statsky

"Only Murders in the Building," John Hoffman

"Ted Lasso," Jane Becker

"What We Do In The Shadows," Sarah Naftalis

"What We Do In The Shadows," Stefani Robinson

Outstanding writing for a drama series

"Succession," Jesse Armstrong — Winner

"Better Call Saul," Thomas Schnauz

"Ozark," Chris Mundy

"Severance," Dan Erickson

"Squid Game," Hwang Dong-hyuk

"Yellowjackets," Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson



"Yellowjackets," Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

"The White Lotus," Mike White — Winner

"Dopesick," Danny Strong

"The Dropout," Elizabeth Meriwether

"Impeachment: American Crime Story," Sarah Burgess

"MAID," Smith Metzler

"Station Eleven," Patrick Somerville

Outstanding writing for a variety series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" — Winner

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"



"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding writing for a variety special

"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" — Winner

"Ali Wong: Don Wong"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy"

"Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)"



"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"

Outstanding writing for a nonfiction program

"Lucy And Desi" — Winner

"The Andy Warhol Diaries"

"How To With John Wilson: How To Appreciate Wine"

"The Problem With Jon Stewart"



"The Tinder Swindler"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"



"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding competition program

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" — Winner

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It"



"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Structured reality program

"Queer Eye" — Winner

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Fixer Upper: Welcome Home"

"Love is Blind"

"Shark Tank"



Unstructured reality program

"Love on the Spectrum" — Winner

"Below Deck Mediterranean"

"Cheer"

"RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked"



"Selling Sunset"

Host for a reality or competition program

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race" — Winner

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It"

Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!"

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

Variety sketch show

"Saturday Night Live" — Winner

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

Variety special (live)

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent" — Winner

"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards"

"Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes"

"The Oscars"

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!"



Variety special (pre-recorded)

"Adele: One Night Only" — Winner

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts"

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"

"One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga"

Short form comedy, drama or variety series

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" — Winner

"I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS"

"The Randy Rainbow Show"

"Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News"

Short form nonfiction or reality series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night" — Winner



"Between The Scenes - The Daily Show"



"RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage"



"Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show"



"Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen"



Documentary or nonfiction special

"George Carlin's American Dream" — Winner



"Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)"



"Lucy And Desi"



"The Tinder Swindler"



"We Feed People"

Documentary or nonfiction series

"The Beatles: Get Back" — Winner

"100 Foot Wave"

"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

"The Andy Warhol Diaries"

"We Need to Talk About Cosby"



Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking

"When Claude Got Shot" — Winner

"Changing The Game"

"Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches"

Actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Tim Robinson, "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson" — Winner

Anthony A. Anderson, "Anacostia"

Bill Burr, "Immoral Compass"

Brendan Gleeson, "State of the Union"

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, "Words With Ike (Cake)"



Actress in a short form comedy or drama series

Patricia Clarkson, "State of the Union" — Winner

Jacinte Blankenship, "Intersection"

Desi Lydic, "Desi Lydic Foxplains"



Rhea Seehorn, "Cooper's Bar"

Sydnee Washington, "Bridesman"

Animated program

"Arcane" — Winner

"Bob's Burgers"

"Rick and Morty"

"The Simpsons"

"What If...?"

Short form animated program

"Love, Death + Robots" — Winner

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical"

"Robot Chicken"



"Star Wars: Visions"

"When Billie Met Lisa"

Character voice-over performance

Chadwick Boseman, "What If...?" — Winner

F. Murray Abraham, "Moon Knight"

Julie Andrews, "Bridgerton"

Maya Rudolph, "Big Mouth"



Stanley Tucci, "Central Park"

Jessica Walter, "Archer"

Jeffrey Wright, "What If...?"

Narrator

Barack Obama, "Our Great National Parks" — Winner

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, "Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War"

David Attenborough, "The Mating Game"

W. Kamau Bell, "We Need To Talk About Cosby"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Serengeti II"

Hosted nonfiction series or special

"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" — Winner

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman"

"The Problem With Jon Stewart"



"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"

"VICE"

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

"Ted Lasso," MJ Delaney — Winner

"Atlanta," Hiro Murai

"Barry," Bill Hader

"Hacks," Lucia Aniello

"The Ms. Pat Show," Mary Lou Belli

"Only Murders in the Building," Cherien Dabis

"Only Murders in the Building," Jamie Babbit

Outstanding directing for a drama series

"Squid Game," Hwang Dong-hyuk — Winner

"Ozark," Jason Bateman

"Severance," Ben Stiller

"Succession," Mark Mylod



"Succession," Cathy Yan

"Succession," Lorene Scafaria

"Yellowjackets," Karyn Kusama

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

"The White Lotus," Mike White — Winner

"Dopesick," Danny Strong

"The Dropout," Michael Showalter

"The Dropout," Francesca Gregorini

"MAID," John Wells

"Station Eleven," Hiro MuraiOutstanding directing for a variety series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show," Bridget Stokes — Winner

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Christopher Werner

"Late Night With Seth Meyers," Alexander J. Vietmeier

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Jim Hoskinson

"Saturday Night Live," Liz Patrick

Outstanding directing for a variety special

"Adele: One Night Only," Paul Dugdale — Winner

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent," Hamish Hamilton

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer," Stan Lathan



"Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," Bo Burnham

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special," Jeff Tomsic

Outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program

"The Beatles: Get Back," Peter Jackson — Winner

"The Andy Warhol Diaries," Andrew Rossi

"George Carlin's American Dream," Michael Bonfiglio



"Lucy And Desi," Amy Poehler

"Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy," Ian Denyer

"We Need To Talk About Cosby," W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding directing for a reality program