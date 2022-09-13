2022 Emmys: TV's hottest stars take to the red carpet

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars walked the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12, in Los Angeles. This year's show includes an especially exciting batch of nominees.

Glamorous sequined looks appeared to be trending this year, along with daring pieces that turned heads. Here are some of the hottest looks worn by the stars at this year's show.

In this photo, Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The British actress, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Ted Lasso," stole the show in a statement-making pink dress.