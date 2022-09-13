2022 Emmys: TV's hottest stars take to the red carpet
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars walked the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12, in Los Angeles. This year's show includes an especially exciting batch of nominees.
Glamorous sequined looks appeared to be trending this year, along with daring pieces that turned heads. Here are some of the hottest looks worn by the stars at this year's show.
In this photo, Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The British actress, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Ted Lasso," stole the show in a statement-making pink dress.
Kerry Washington Black
Kerry Washington Black attends the 74th Primetime Emmys in a stylish look that set the "Scandal" actress apart from others walking the red carpet.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning laughs as she poses for a photo on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys.
She is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Catherine The Great in "The Great."
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox looked stunning on the red carpet of the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Her unique ensemble featured a cone bra corset.
Lily James
Actress Lily James sports a jaw-dropping look at the 74th Primetime Emmys.
James is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Pamela Anderson in "Pam and Tommy."
Markella Kavenagh
Markella Kavenagh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The Australian actress dressed in red tube top A-line gown that featured black lace pattern at the top.
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The comedian and actress made a statement as she embraced a bold puffy sleeved long gown with pockets.
John Legend
Singer John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys in a white suit.
The star is wearing Gucci.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The model and television personality dressed in a colorfully fun long-sleeve sequined gown.
Britt Lower
Britt Lower turned heads on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys with a long A-line sequined dress.
The "Severance" and "Man Seeking Woman" actress paired the look with long matching sequined gloves.
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum is all smiles here as she poses on the red carpet.
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
The "Bachelor" alum's dress featured Spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit.
Jeff Waite and Liz Phang
Jeff Waite and Liz Phang arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Phang looked sophisticated in an elegant long A-line silver sequined gown while Waite stuck with a formal black tie clean look.
Samantha Hanratty
Samantha Hanratty attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The belt on the "An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong" star's gown showed off her nipped waist.
Dichen Lachman
Australian actress and producer Dichen Lachman is seen with a shiny look on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys.
She dazzled with a short dress that included white, pink and silver patterns across it.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent J. Hughes
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent J. Hughes were a perfectly matching pair as they walked the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys.
Ralph's sleek tube top dress complemented Hughes' black tie tuxedo.
Emily Heller
Emily Heller didn't follow fashion norms at this year's Emmys.
The comedian and actress paired her short and simple flower dress with a signed that read "kick me" in the back.
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The comedian was revealing in a lace flower patterned see-through gown.
Mandy Safavi
Mandy Safavi attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The co-executive producer of "Dopesick" is nominated in the category of Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.
Cast of the Brady Bunch
From left to right, Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb attend the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The five are seen smiling together as they walk the red carpet.
Geena Davis
Oscar winner Geena Davis attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The Golden Globe recipient looked sophisticated in an elegant bright yellow gown.
Molly Shannon
"Saturday Night Live" alum Molly Shannon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys.
The comedian opted for a bright but simple look.
Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and cast of "Drag Race"
Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and some of the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" attend the 74th Primetime Emmys.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo appears on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys in a strikingly bright look.
The actor and director dressed in a shining silver suit with a see-through black undershirt for the event.
Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah attends the 74th Primetime Emmys in formal black tie attire.