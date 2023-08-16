Emeryville police seek person of interest in fatal May shooting

EMERYVILLE – Police in Emeryville have released surveillance footage of a person of interest possibly connected to a deadly shooting that took place in May.

According to officers, the person was in the area of a shooting that took place near 41st Street and San Pablo Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on May 26.

A police statement at the time said an officer responded to the scene and found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite aid from officers and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Person of interest possibly connected to a fatal shooting in Emeryville on May 26, 2023. Emeryville Police Department

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Investigations Unit by calling 510-596-3700.