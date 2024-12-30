Electrical problem halts BART Oakland Airport Connector service from Coliseum station

BART service is down between the Oakland Coliseum and Oakland International Airport stations due to a power loss on Monday afternoon, according to transit officials.

BART officials issued an advisory regarding the problem with the Oakland Airport Connector at around 3:48 p.m. on social media.

There is no service between Coliseum and Oakland Airport due to power loss. A/C transit offers bus service between Coliseum and Oakland International Airport via bus #73. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 30, 2024

AC Transit Bus 73 is providing a bus bridge between the stations, according to BART.

There is no estimated time to restore service between the Oakland Coliseum and the airport.