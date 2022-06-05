Electrical fire damages Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home.

At 8:51AM, structure fire on Shepp Ct. Firefighters arrived to fire on exterior of home that spread up siding & into attic. 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief & 1 Fire Investigator assigned. Cause appears to be electrical in nature & likely associated w/ extension cord. pic.twitter.com/LVl6JcqiTR — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) June 5, 2022

Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by opening the roof and pulling at the interior ceiling. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading throughout the house and the fire was contained to the kitchen and attic area.

PG&E was requested to secure power to the home due to electrical wiring that was burned in the wall and ceiling. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and crews used fans to remove smoke from the home and reduce damage.

Fire officials said the incident appeared to have started on the exterior of the home and was likely electrical in nature from an extension cord, though the cause remains under further investigation. Damage is estimated to be $75,000. There were no injuries related to the fire.