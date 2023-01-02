Watch CBS News
Elderly pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Daly City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – An elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City, prompting a police investigation.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street.

Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said Monday. His name has not been released.

Police haven't located the suspect or the car involved. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact Detective Robert McCarthy at RMcCarthy@DalyCity.org or Detective William Reininger at WReininger@DalyCity.org. They can also be reached at (650) 991-8119.

