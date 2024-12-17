Suspect in El Cerrito sexual battery of disabled woman turns himself in to authorities

More than a month after a disabled woman became the victim of a sexual battery incident in El Cerrito, police said the suspect in the case turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

According to police, 28-year-old Hugo Antonio Martinez Ortigoza, arrived at the El Cerrito Police Station with his attorney and was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery. He did not provide a statement to investigators.

Police said Martinez Ortigoza is connected to an incident that took place on the afternoon of Nov. 13.

Surveillance footage of 28-year-old Hugo Antonio Martinez Ortigoza, who is suspected in a sexual assault of an impaired woman in El Cerrito on Nov. 13, 2024 El Cerrito Police Department

Investigators said the victim, who is sight and hearing impaired, was followed by a man for several city blocks into a secluded residential area. In the area of Stockton Avenue near Elm Street, police said the man approached the victim from behind and slapped her buttocks before fleeing.

Police said the members of the public helped identify Martinez Ortigoza as the suspect, after officers shared surveillance footage from local businesses.

"The department would like to thank all those persons who provided valuable tips to our investigators which led to the identification and arrest of Martinez Ortigoza," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge.