90-year-old driver in fatal El Cerrito pedestrian crash charged with manslaughter after victim dies

A 90-year-old man has been charged in connection with a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in November that resulted in her death in December, authorities said.

The El Cerrito Police Department said that the collision happened on the afternoon of November 15, 2025, on San Pablo Avenue at Waldo Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Fire department personnel and medics responded, and the woman was airlifted to a local trauma center. Police said that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

On December 4, police said the victim, identified as 66-year-old Richmond resident Donna Revecho, had died of her injuries at the hospital. Police added that following an autopsy, the department would present the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

On Thursday, police said in a press release that following that review, the District Attorney's Office charged the driver with one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

According to the California Penal Code, penalties for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter can include up to one year in jail, probation, and fines of up to $1,000.