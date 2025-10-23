4 accused of stealing skeletons, Halloween decorations from homes in El Cerrito

Police in the East Bay announced the arrests of several people suspected of stealing skeletons and other Halloween decorations placed in front of people's homes.

According to the El Cerrito Police Department, officers made four arrests Tuesday night. The suspects are believed to have stolen what was described as a "large quantity" of decorations, with most of the items being skeletons.

Pictures shared by police of the recovered items showed more than a dozen skeletons and skulls, along with lights, tombstones and inflatable Halloween decorations.

Halloween decorations that police in El Cerrito said were stolen from the front of people's homes. Four people suspected of the thefts were arrested on Oct. 21, 2025. El Cerrito Police Department

Officers said the suspects were booked at the police department and later taken to the Martinez Detention Facility. The suspects' names were not released.

Police urged residents who had their decorations stolen to contact El Cerrito Police at 510-237-3233.