Eid Street Fair set to take place in San Francisco's Tenderloin

As Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan, San Francisco is bringing the celebration to the streets of the Tenderloin.

District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood says he is looking forward for the city to host the Eid Street Fair in his neighborhood.

"If you look over here, this will be completely taken over with food, people will be cooking in the streets. We'll have halal Mexican food, we'll have pizza, we'll have Pakistani food," Mahmood told CBS News Bay Area.

On Saturday, there will be food and retail vendors, along with family-friendly activities from Golden Gate Avenue to Eddy Street. The festival was held once in a small lot, and will now be scaled several blocks in the heart of the Tenderloin.

"On Turk Street, right here, we have thousands of families from the Arab and Yemeni community who have congregated and live on this block. And so, this is for them to represent and show their culture, their community," the supervisor said.

He was walking down memory lane in the Tenderloin District, where he also lives.

"I am the son of immigrants. My family immigrated to this country over 40 years ago and we grew up in the Peninsula, but I would come to the Tenderloin nearly every month to come to the restaurants here," Mahmood told CBS News Bay Area.

In an area where there are concerns for homelessness and crime, the supervisor said there will be ample security measures in place for everyone.

"SFPD, the fire department have already been notified. We've been working with community ambassadors in the city," Mahmood said.

He also added that this will be a positive step in shifting the narrative coming out of the Tenderloin District.

"Ensuring that this community, the Arab Muslim community feels that love and joy from the neighborhood but also from the city," he said.

Community members like Adnan Alamari say this is also a positive step forward. He owns Fanoos Grills in San Francisco, and will be a vendor at the festival.

"Serving food is a way in our culture as welcoming our guests. So, it's in the street but we consider them as a guest because we welcome them to come and celebrate with us," Alamari told CBS News Bay Area.

"I wanted to introduce the community to outsiders, this is where we are making those festivals and inviting the people to let them know that this community is a unique community, has different nationalities in there," he added.

Mahmood also said that the Warriors basketball coaches will also be visiting Boeddeker Park during the festival.

"They're going to have their coaches teach kids basketball here. 100 select kids will get the opportunity to learn some hoops and some shots," he said.

MC Abdul, a Palestinian rapper, will also be performing at the Eid festival in the Tenderloin.

"It's going to be the first time the entire street down Golden Gate is going to turn into a giant children's playground where they're going to have bouncy houses, petting zoos," the supervisor said.

He added that he hopes to help host several more festivals like these in the Tenderloin District in the future.

"We are here to protect and serve them amiss the national crises that are happening, and international crises. And this is a hub and a community that can feel safe in San Francisco, in the Tenderloin, and the city has their back," Mahmood said.