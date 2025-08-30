Edgewood Fire in Woodside shuts down Interstate 280, several homes evacuated

Nearly a dozen homes in Woodside were evacuated after a vehicle fire spread to vegetation, shutting down Interstate 280 on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Fire crews rushed out to I-280 near Farmhill Boulevard for a vegetation fire shortly before 5 p.m.. Crews quickly called a fourth alarm to request additional resources to the scene.

At about 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the forward progress of the fire was stopped on both sides of the freeway.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, along with fire crews, evacuated about 10 homes along Laning Drive and Canada Road as a precaution. Crews were warning of the possibility of reduced visibility on the roads and fire personnel blocking the roads.

The Edgewood Fire is estimated to be 10 acres.

The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle fire started due to a mechanical issue and spread to vegetation. No injuries were reported.

I-280 was closed at Woodside Road for northbound traffic and at Edgewood Road for southbound traffic. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

The fire was within the Woodside Fire Protection District jurisdiction and Cal Fire was in unified command.