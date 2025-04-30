Eastbound I-80 lanes partially closed on Bay Bridge due to police incident

A police incident closed down part of eastbound Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

As of 4:07 p.m., the number 1 and 5 lanes were closed, Caltrans said. Lanes 2 though 4 were open.

The number 1 and 2 lanes on eastbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, were initially closed around 3:40 p.m. At 4 p.m., Caltrans issued an alert saying all eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***



The #1 & #2 e/b lanes of I-80 e/b (SFOBB) just W/ Treasure Island are currently closed for a police incident. CHP-SF, SFFD, & Caltrans are on-scene. Unknown ETO to open lanes. Please avoid area & exercise patience while we attempt to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/sFBqGIkDFS — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 30, 2025

CHP San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department and Caltrans were at the scene.

There was no estimated time of reopening.