Eastbound I-80 lanes partially closed on Bay Bridge due to police incident
A police incident closed down part of eastbound Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge Wednesday, according to Caltrans.
As of 4:07 p.m., the number 1 and 5 lanes were closed, Caltrans said. Lanes 2 though 4 were open.
The number 1 and 2 lanes on eastbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, were initially closed around 3:40 p.m. At 4 p.m., Caltrans issued an alert saying all eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed.
CHP San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department and Caltrans were at the scene.
There was no estimated time of reopening.