Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in East San Jose leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were converging Tuesday evening on the scene of a shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

San Jose police posted on Twitter that units were called at around 6:44 p.m to the area of S. King Road and Hermocilla Way in East San Jose.

Officers found one male victim with a life-threatening injury. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.