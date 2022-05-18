Shooting in East San Jose leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were converging Tuesday evening on the scene of a shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries.
San Jose police posted on Twitter that units were called at around 6:44 p.m to the area of S. King Road and Hermocilla Way in East San Jose.
Officers found one male victim with a life-threatening injury.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
