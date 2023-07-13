Man arrested in Sacramento standoff identified as suspect in San Jose murder

SAN JOSE – A man arrested in a standoff in Sacramento earlier this week has been identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting in East San Jose last month.

According to San Jose Police, the victim was shot in the area of Dixie Road and Lanai Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 29. The victim was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on July 7.

Police did not release the victim's name. The shooting was San Jose's 20th homicide of the year.

Detectives identified the suspect and on Tuesday authorities located the suspect in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told CBS Sacramento that deputies were helping to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex on Morse Avenue in the city's Arden-Arcade area when the suspect barricaded himself.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyrese Burse, was transported back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

Tyrese Burse, suspect in a June 29, 2023 homicide in East San Jose, was arrested by authorities in Sacramento on July 11, 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Burse is being held without bail. Burse has upcoming court appearances scheduled for Friday and next Wednesday.

San Jose police said Thursday that the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit by email or by calling 408-277-5283.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-947-STOP or by visiting http://www.svcrimestoppers.org.