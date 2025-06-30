San Jose police say 14-year-old arrested in gang-motivated shooting

A 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a gang-motivated shooting at an East San Jose apartment complex last month, police say.

According to officers, the shooting took place in a parking lot of a complex at Tosca Court and Tosca Way on the afternoon of May 14. A preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile male suspect fired multiple rounds towards an adult male in a vehicle.

Police said the rounds struck the vehicle and narrowly missed the victim's head. The victim did not sustain physical injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived

Detectives with the department's Gang Investigations Unit identified the suspect as a 14-year-old from San Jose that police said was a gang member.

On June 15, officers with the department's Violent Crimes Enforcement Team located the suspect in San Jose. Police said the teen fled on foot and discarded a firearm.

Firearm that police said was seized during a June 15, 2025 arrest of a 14-year-old suspect in a May 14, 2025 shooting in San Jose. Police said the firearm was stolen out of Reno, Nevada. San Jose Police Department

Following a brief foot pursuit, the teen was arrested and taken into custody. Officers also located the firearm, which was determined to be stolen out of Reno, Nevada.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and other firearm-related offenses.

Police said a search of the teen's home located various items believed to be gang related.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Garcia of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.