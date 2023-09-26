Driver in East San Jose crash succumbs to injuries; City's 38th traffic fatality of the year

SAN JOSE – A man involved in an East San Jose crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, becoming the 38th person to be killed on the city's roadways this year.

Police on Tuesday said the victim, who was driving a 2003 Acura TL sedan, was struck by a woman driving a 2016 BMW sedan at the intersection of Quimby Road and South White Road on the morning of September 8.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the BMW was traveling eastbound on Quimby Road when she made an unsafe lane change, striking the Acura. Police said the crash caused the Acura to strike the center median of South White Road and ultimately collide with a tree.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at the time. On Saturday, the man succumbed to injuries received during the collision and was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The fatality comes as officials deal with a rise in traffic deaths in recent days. Since Friday, three pedestrians were fatally struck by drivers.

Last year, 65 people were killed on the city's roadways, including 32 pedestrians, setting a record for roadway deaths.