Pedestrian dies in San Jose collision on New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident Saturday night that left a male pedestrian dead, according to authorities.

The incident happened Saturday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Forest Avenue and Redwood Avenue. Arriving officers discovered that a 2017 GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling westbound on Forest Avenue in the number one lane when it struck an adult male pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was walking across Forest Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased soon after arriving.

According to police, the driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. There was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment on the driver's part. The incident was the 63rd fatal collision, and the 65th traffic death of 2022. It was also the 32nd pedestrian death of the year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is encouraged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.