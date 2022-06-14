East Palo Alto police investigate fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

EAST PALO ALTO -- Police in East Palo Alto are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night that left a teenage boy dead, according to authorities.

The East Palo Alto Police Department issued a press release early Tuesday that said the incident happened Monday night at 9:04 p.m. when police registered a shotspotter activation on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue in East Palo Alto.

Arriving officers found a young shooting victim suffering from gunshot wounds near the alley between Manhattan and Euclid avenues. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the victim is a 15-year-old male. His name is not being released. The suspects have been described as two males last seen running towards Woodland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154. Witnesses who saw the incident or have any information are urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department.

Police can be contacted anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org or by cell phone text message or anonymous voice mail at 650-409-6792.