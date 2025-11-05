East Palo Alto nonprofit flight school help students' dreams reach new heights

An East Palo Alto nonprofit is helping youth take flight. Bay Area Urban Eagles is teaching aviation and aeronautics to the next generation, especially young people of color.

Students are taking pilot ground classes and flight training through the organization at the Palo Alto Airport. Their instructors are also their mentors, inspiring and encouraging students not just in aviation, but in life.

Jason Auzenne's dreams are reaching new heights with the Bay Area Urban Eagles.

"There's nothing like being in a plane and feeling the engine power, and you know, it's just you and an airplane," said Auzenne. "There's no speed limit, no police, no anything."

Auzenne was one of the first students when the nonprofit began two years ago. He now has his own private pilot's license. In January, Auzenne will attend San Jose State University to study aeronautical engineering.

Through aviation, Auzenne discovered a passion for science he never knew he had.

"100% passion," said Auzenne. "I never liked math or science or anything, but being in aviation has sparked it in me to want to learn and understand how these things work and how it incorporates in everyday life, honestly."

Founder and CEO Michael Mashack worked for decades in corporate America before retiring and buying a plane. Soon, young people from his church and in his neighborhood heard about it and wanted to learn how to fly. Mashack took them under his wing, literally, and Bay Area Urban Eagles was born.

"When these kids reach a point where they let me know this is it," said Mashack. "This is what they want. You see the excitement on my face? That's what it does for me."

Bay Area Urban Eagles offers a private pilot ground school to students. It's a three-month program, preparing students for the FAA exam. Once they pass and receive their student pilot certificate, they can begin their 40-hour minimum FAA-required flight training with the group's full-motion simulator and also in a real plane.

Mashack is proud to open up this new world to young people of color.

"Growing up right next to the Palo Alto Airport, I would come over and find it a little bit intimidating, because there was no one that I could identify with, and so I know that there are a lot of young people, especially now that they've come to me," said Mashack. "I know there's young people who are interested in the industry, the aviation industry, and I want to let them know that they belong here."

Auzenne's future is already taking off, and the sky is the limit. As he pursues his dream of becoming a commercial pilot, he's grateful to Mashack and Bay Area Urban Eagles for believing in and investing in him.

"Michael means a lot, and I couldn't have done any of this without him," said Auzenne. "His connections have connected me to a whole bunch of people that have helped me and influenced me into this goal and helped achieve these dreams of mine."

Since Bay Area Urban Eagles started two years ago, they've served more than 50 students. Their next pilot ground school starts January 6th.