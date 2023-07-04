Woman, girl wounded in nighttime shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating after a woman and a girl were wounded in a shooting Monday night in East Oakland.

A Shotspotter activation alerted police about 8:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of High Street, where officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to Oakland police spokesperson Officer Kim Armstead.

While the officers were there, two gunshot victims turned up in the 1800 block of 102nd Avenue. Police determined they had been shot in the area of High and Suter streets.

The victims were taken to hospitals and are listed in stable condition, Armstead said.

No arrests have been made and police didn't release any other information about the shooting.

Anyone with tips about the incident is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.