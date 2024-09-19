East Oakland nighttime shooting leaves 1 man dead

Police in Oakland have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of 27th Avenue, near International Boulevard, following a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Photos or videos that could aid in the investigation should be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.