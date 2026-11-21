Recent times have brought economic struggles for the East Oakland community. When Acts Full Gospel Church decided to throw a holiday kickoff event 'Christmas in November' again this year, the focus was on the 'acts' part of their name.

With under a week to go before Thanksgiving, the holiday spirit was already warming people's hearts.

"We have to show love to people, and love is an action word," said church minister Corey Vason. "And the way you show love is by helping, giving, supporting, and showing love. And so, I believe people do feel that it's getting better because they see this."

The new tradition of the church is designed to put people in the holiday spirit even before the holidays have officially begun.

"That's why we called it Christmas in November," said assistant pastor Joseph Cotten Jr. "Because this is a time before you get depressed, before you get to worrying about what you don't have."

The assistant pastor began his remarks to the crowd with a few words about the state of the world these days — and how important it is for the community to show love to one another.

The celebration began with a little Christmas surprise. 11 children were chosen by lottery to come pick out a brand-new bicycle. Warm coats were piled high on tables, free for the asking.

Outside, there was a pizza lunch, more toys for the kids, and people lined up to be treated to groceries, including a free Thanksgiving turkey.

"Oh, it's a miracle," said resident Lavon Singleton. "Getting groceries is kind of hard sometimes. But here it is, right in your hands, free."

For some, however, the joy of the season is in giving, not receiving. That's how barber Cedric Lewis was feeling as he gave a young boy a sharp new haircut.

"It's a gift that I've been doing for over 40 years, man," he said. "And it's a blessing to be able to touch people and be able to put my craft, my skill, to work for one person at a time."

The owner of Cedric's Barber Shop, Lewis has been cutting hair in East Oakland for more than 40 years.

"We have to do what we can to get back to the basics and start loving each other, start giving, start being kind and looking out for each other," he said. "We've gotten away from that so much, and that's what's mainly needed. Especially here in the community in East Oakland, California."

The church estimates that about a thousand people attended Saturday's second annual event.