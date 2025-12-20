Swarm of earthquakes continue as 3 more strike in San Ramon

At least three more earthquakes struck in San Ramon Saturday night, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake, a preliminary magnitude 3.9, rattled the area around 6:30 p.m. The second was a preliminary magnitude 2.8 about five minutes later. The third, a preliminary magnitude 3.0, struck at 6:53 p.m.

Light shaking was reported in the area.

The community has experienced several earthquakes this month, including several on Friday night.