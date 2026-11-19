A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near San Benito late Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The preliminary earthquake was recorded at approximately 10:49 p.m. Thursday, with an epicenter about 13 miles northeast of Soledad, at a depth of approximately 4.2 miles, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 5.4 before being revised to 5.0. Several smaller earthquakes were recorded in the same area Thursday evening, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at 9:53 p.m., about 13 miles northeast of Soledad. Another magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded nearby at 10:12 p.m., about 14 miles northeast of Soledad. A magnitude 3.0 quake was recorded at 10:52 p.m. in the same general area.

People just west in Monterey County and as far north as Stockton have reported feeling rumbling from the earthquake.

There have been no reports of possible damage or injuries.