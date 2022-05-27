Watch CBS News
Early morning 2-alarm fire guts Pittsburg church

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- An early morning 2-alarm fire erupted inside Pittsburg's Pentecostals of the Bay Area church Friday leading to a partial collapse of the building.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department tweeted out at around 5:15 a.m. that crews were on the scene of the fire in the 300 block of  Central Ave.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 a.m.  and arriving firefighters found the blaze well established in an auditorium style building.

 The roof fell in and the building partially collapsed, forcing firefighters to take up defensive positions.

Cause of the blaze was unknown. Crews were dumping water on the smoldering debris and will be on the scene for several hours.

