Dungeness crab fishery closing south of Pigeon Point on April 15 to protect whales

In an effort to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in fishing gear, state officials on Thursday announced that commercial Dungeness crab fishing would be closed later this month along the California coast south of San Mateo County.

When the whales, which are now returning to forage off California coasts, become entangled in crab fishing gear that can hinder their ability to swim and feed. Dragging gear can result in injuries, drowning and starvation, according to wildlife officials.

As of 6 p.m. on April 15, commercial crab fishing will be closed in California's Fishing Zones 4, 5 and 6, from Pigeon Point in San Mateo County to the U.S./Mexico border, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham announced Thursday.

In addition, a recreational crab trap restriction will be implemented in Fishing Zone 4, from Pigeon Point to Lopez Point in Monterey County.

Along the coast north of Pigeon Point to the California/Oregon border, covered by Fishing Zones 1, 2, and 3, commercial fishing for crab will remain open under existing trap reductions.

Ben Grundy, oceans campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, called for California's crab fishing season to close, saying the risk is too high for whales, whose movements are unpredictable.

"With more humpbacks coming back to the area, it's time to close the crab fishing season. Entanglement risk is high and an already-entangled humpback was just spotted carrying yet another set of Dungeness gear," Grundy said.

He urged more testing of pop-up gear that uses less rope, allowing traps to sit on the ocean floor until fishermen come to retrieve them.

"Now is the time to test and use pop-up gear that lets fishers stay on the water while still protecting whales. I'm looking forward to seeing the results of this spring's trials and hope the state is on the cusp of authorizing pop-up gear for the entire season."