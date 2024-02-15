DUI suspect arrested after crashing into teen bicyclists and other vehicle in Novato

Officers arrested a driver following a suspected DUI crash that injured two teen bicyclists and other travelers in Novato earlier this week, police said.

Around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a report of two collisions in the areas of Center Road at Holstrom Circle, and Center Road at Laurie Drive, just a block from each other. Upon arrival, they found two 15-year-old boys who were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes.

Other officers found the driver of the vehicle. Based on statements given to police, the driver was traveling west on Center Road before hitting the bicyclists, then did not stop and continued west on Center Road, colliding with a pickup truck.

The teenagers were treated by paramedics, with one of them transported to a hospital with significant injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone is expected to survive the crash, police said.

According to Novato police, the driver involved in both crashes was evaluated for impairment at the scene and was arrested for suspected felony hit-and-run causing injury, as well as driving under the influence of prescribed medication.

The driver's name is not yet being released, police said.

Those with relevant information about the crashes are asked to call Novato police at (415) 897-4361 or (415) 899-1122 and refer to case no. NP24-0497.