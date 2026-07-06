Driver suspected of intentionally hitting Oakland crowd faces attempted murder charge

A man suspected of intentionally driving onto an Oakland sidewalk and hitting several people now faces an attempted murder charge, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

On May 3, just before 1:40 a.m., a driver crashed into a crowd that was standing on an 18th Street sidewalk, near Telegraph Avenue. The DA's office said about eight people were struck and injured.

The suspect was identified by the DA's office as Dameon Denzel Clay. According to the DA, Clay allegedly crashed into a gate after hitting the crowd, and then left the car and ran from the scene.

"This case involves an intentional act of extreme violence in which the defendant drove his car onto a sidewalk, striking multiple victims and causing serious injuries," said District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson.

Clay faces an attempted murder charge, and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for an arraignment.