Driver stranded on Big Sur cliffside for 2 days after veering off roadway
By Jose Fabian
/ CBS San Francisco
The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday said crews rescued a driver who veered off a cliff in Big Sur after trying to avoid a deer on the roadway.
Officials said the man left Post Ranch in Big Sur, where he works, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday but never made it home. Pacific Grove Police Dispatch asked the CHP to fly the coastline from Post Ranch to Monastery Beach in Carmel to help search for him.
Not long after arriving in the area, a car was spotted 400 feet below Highway 1 on the hillside. Rescue crews then spotted a man waving a makeshift flag next to the car. He was rescued about 40 minutes later when a CHP helicopter arrived.
The driver told rescue crews he swerved to miss a deer and was then ejected through his sunroof as the car rolled hundreds of feet down the hillside.
He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and was reported to be stable.