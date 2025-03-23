Driver of stolen car being chased by CHP kills bystander in Pittsburg crash

A stolen vehicle driver being chased by California Highway Patrol officers crashed into a car in Pittsburg, killing a passenger early Sunday morning, the CHP said.

Around 12:41 a.m., the CHP said officers saw a gray Infiniti sedan going over 100 mph on Highway 4, east of Bailey Road.

Officers caught up to the vehicle as the Infiniti got off the freeway at Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. The CHP said officers tried to do a traffic stop as the Infiniti driver went through a red light.

A chase ensued, which the CHP said lasted a little over a minute. The Infiniti driver crashed into an uninvolved vehicle as it got near the intersection of East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive.

Both the suspect and the driver of the bystander vehicle were taken to the hospital. A passenger in the uninvolved vehicle died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the suspect was armed with a stolen handgun.

The Pittsburg Police are investigating the suspect, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating the entire incident.