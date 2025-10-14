Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver crashes in Oakland after car chase with CHP; 2 injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol said two people were injured in a crash after they tried to evade officers on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., police tried to pull a driver over for not having a license plate on the car, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, near westbound San Leandro and 73rd streets.

The driver then went onto the freeway heading northbound on Interstate 880. The CHP said its officers pursued the car along I-880 and onto Interstate 980 before following the driver onto 11th Street.

According to the CHP, the driver crashed at 17th and Castro streets not long after getting off on 11th Street.

The CHP said the driver and the passenger had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. 

The chase began at 6:47 p.m. and ended at 6:52, the CHP said.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue