Driver crashes in Oakland after car chase with CHP; 2 injured

The California Highway Patrol said two people were injured in a crash after they tried to evade officers on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., police tried to pull a driver over for not having a license plate on the car, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, near westbound San Leandro and 73rd streets.

The driver then went onto the freeway heading northbound on Interstate 880. The CHP said its officers pursued the car along I-880 and onto Interstate 980 before following the driver onto 11th Street.

According to the CHP, the driver crashed at 17th and Castro streets not long after getting off on 11th Street.

The CHP said the driver and the passenger had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The chase began at 6:47 p.m. and ended at 6:52, the CHP said.