Driver arrested after car backs into Petaluma convenience store

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence after she backed her car into a Petaluma neighborhood convenience store Friday night, causing significant damage, police said.

The woman backed into Adobe Beverage and Deli at 1410 South McDowell Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to police. The collision damaged the building, but the car did not go into the store.

The car almost hit a bystander who was outside the store at the time, according to the store's owner, Tilak Shukla, who was interviewed while waiting on customers at the store Saturday morning.

"My friend was standing right there and jumped out of the way. He was still shaking when I got there," said Shukla, who hurried to the store as soon as he learned of the collision Friday night.

"The impact was so bad the building wall is damaged. The bike stand in front of the store is damaged. The glass in the storefront shattered," Shukla said.

Shukla's friend helped board up the shattered window and a city inspector approved the business to continue operating, the owner said. Shukla said the business is insured.

Adobe Beverage is fully open for business in the wake of the collision. Adobe is a full-service liquor and convenience store serving food including sandwiches as well as wine and craft beer.