New downtown San Francisco recovery plan would increase number of drinking spots

A new proposal to help downtown San Francisco flourish would increase the number of drinking establishments by creating a special district.

Senate Bill 395 would create 20 new liquor licenses for use only in a special district, which would be created by San Francisco on or after Jan. 1, 2026 — The number of liquor licenses in a county is capped by population and getting one is often an expensive process.

The liquor licenses would be on-sale general licenses, and the special district must have "at least 1,000,000 square feet of retail shopping space open to the public," according to the bill's text.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Scott Wiener and sponsored by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"To get San Francisco's economy going again, downtown needs to be at full strength. Now, we are building on the success of last weekend with permanent solutions for this neighborhood," said Lurie, in a press release. "This legislation will bring new restaurants and bars, new people, and new energy downtown."

Only one special district may be created under the proposal, and only 10 of the 20 licenses may be issued in the first year to bona fide public eating places. After the first year, there can be up to five licenses issued per year, if there are any that have not been issued.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control would be the issuing agency for the licenses.