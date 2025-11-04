San Francisco fire crews respond to downed tree that hit MUNI wires, broke water main

A tree fell down in a San Francisco neighborhood on Tuesday, causing damage to city infrastructure, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the fire department said firefighters responded to Sacramento Street, between Jones and Leavenworth streets, for a report of a downed tree blocking the roadway.

When they arrived, they found a 30-foot tree had fallen, knocked down MUNI wires and landed on an Amazon delivery van. Its roots also broke a water main.

Tree blocking roadway on Sacramento St. between Jones St. and Leavenworth St. A 30' tree fell knocking down MUNI wires and also broke a water main with its roots and ultimately landing on an Amazon delivery van. SFFD E41 is on scene along with @SFPD @MySFPUC @SFMTA_Muni



The fire department said San Francisco police, the Public Utilities Commission and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency were at the scene alongside fire crews.