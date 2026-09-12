Sexual assault verdict against former California Wine Country mayor gives accuser hope ahead of her own trial

A reality TV personality and Texas political candidate was closely watching the civil trial against a former Northern California Wine Country mayor in preparation for her own courtroom battle.

A jury on Friday found former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli liable for sexually assaulting seven women, and ordered him to pay $13 million in compensatory damages. He has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining sexual acts were consensual.

Farrah Abraham, a candidate for Austin City Council, is among 14 women who have publicly come forward with allegations of sexual abuse or sexual assault against Foppoli, although she was not one of the seven women who sued him in the current case.

Abraham, who appeared on multiple reality TV shows including "16 and Pregnant," "Teen Mom," and "Celebrity Big Brother," accuses Foppoli of drugging and raping her in 2021. She has filed her own civil lawsuit against him, with her trial currently scheduled to begin in February 2027.

"My first reaction was, thank God there was some justice," Abraham said of Friday's verdict.

She said she hopes the verdict provides some measure of peace to the women who brought the case.

"My heart just goes out to them. I hope this gives them peace," she said.

Abraham also criticized the fact that the allegations have resulted in civil litigation rather than criminal charges.

"That is very concerning that we are not having criminal justice. We are having civil justice right now," she said.

Traci Carrillo, an attorney representing some of the women, said she hopes the verdict encourages other women to come forward when they experience similar conduct from people in positions of power.

"Other people who have power and influence, if they're out there doing this kind of behavior, you better be shaking in your boots, because hopefully this empowers a lot of women to stand up," Carrillo said.

Abraham said the verdict gives her additional confidence as she prepares for her own case against Foppoli.

"I am just so happy, I am so grateful that seven other Jane Does got justification. And justice is served," Abraham said.

Abraham is running for Austin City Council in the November general election.

Foppoli's civil trial is not the end of his legal battle. His attorney said the defense is considering filing a motion for a new trial or pursuing an appeal.

Abraham's civil trial is currently scheduled for February 2027.