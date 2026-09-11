Former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli liable for sexually assaulting 7 women, jury finds

A Sonoma County jury found former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli liable for sexually assaulting seven women, bringing a verdict Friday in a civil case that stemmed from allegations that first became public more than five years ago.

Foppoli has been ordered to pay roughly $13 million in damages to the victims. He has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that he did not sexually assault the women.

His attorney, Andrew Watters, said Friday that the defense was "extremely disappointed" with the verdict and plans to evaluate an appeal.

"Throughout this years-long process, all Mr. Foppoli wanted was to have an opportunity to share the truth in court and explain why these claims are not valid," Watters said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area. "He has maintained his innocence from the beginning and he related a completely consistent and plausible version of the underlying events."

Watters also argued that the trial was affected by what he described as legal errors, including rulings on objections and motions, as well as limitations placed on the defense's witnesses and evidence.

"The judge didn't allow several of our witnesses, but allowed all of the plaintiffs' witnesses, and also let them talk forever," Watters said. "What happened today was that the jury sent a message based on questionable self-reported evidence, and that's not appropriate."

Watters said Foppoli's legal team is considering its options and expects to pursue an appeal.

"We look forward to presenting this matter in the court of appeal to ensure that justice is served," he said.

CBS News Bay Area also reached out to the plaintiffs' attorney but has not immediately heard back.

The allegations against Foppoli first became public in 2021, when multiple women accused the then-Windsor mayor of sexual assault. Foppoli denied the accusations and said he had not engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts.

Foppoli resigned as Windsor's mayor in May 2021 amid the investigations and mounting allegations.

In March 2022, the sheriff's office turned its 11-month investigation over to California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office. Then, in April 2024, the attorney general declined to file sexual assault charges against Foppoli, saying they "don't have enough evidence to warrant filing charges on the cases not barred by the statute of limitations."

The current case was brought by seven women identified in court as Jane Does.