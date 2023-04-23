Giant dragon catches fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic! show

An investigation is underway after a huge dragon prop was engulfed in flames at Disneyland on Saturday night in Anaheim, theme park officials said.

The 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic! nighttime water and fireworks show held on Tom Sawyer Island, according to Disneyland officials.

Videos posted to social media showed park goers walk past the dragon as it goes up in flames as dark plumes rise to the sky.

Fire officials quickly extinguished the blaze, officials said.

"During the final showing of "Fantasmic" at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire," Disneyland ffficials said in a statement to CBS News. "Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests."

No injuries were reported and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.