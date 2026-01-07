Discover Santa Clara: Kenny's Cafe

At Kenny's Cafe, owner Kenny Kim keeps things simple.

The small Santa Clara diner offers a straightforward menu of burgers and burritos, paired with an abundance of patriotic decorations and walls covered in photographs of smiling customers.

Kim, 70, runs the cafe with the same routine every day, opening early and closing by noon.

"Everything routine. Everyday same. Every morning same time. Same time finish. Same time, I eat. Same time, I sleep. I work seven days, every day," Kim said.

Kim, a Korean American who moved to the United States in the 1970s, says the food matters — but not as much as how he treats people. Photos of diners fill nearly every inch of the shop, documenting years of regulars and first-time visitors alike.

"My food is good, but I think they like my attitude, the greeting," Kim said. "I think that's the point."

That approach has helped him build a loyal following and a steady stream of newcomers. For many customers, the experience goes beyond the meal.

"I ordered a burrito, then he came out and took pictures of us and put it on his Instagram," said diner Paul Nguyen. "It's just good food, and it's charming."

While Kim spends much of his day at the grill, his habit of snapping cheerful selfies with customers has become just as well known.

"How many times do you smile per day?" Kim said. "But you come here, you take a picture with a happy face."

For Kim, the real specialty isn't listed on the menu. It's the joy he serves alongside every meal — something his customers say is priceless.