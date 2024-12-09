Disabled BART train in Oakland causing major delays

A disabled train on the tracks in Oakland is causing major delays Monday morning on BART.

The train is stalled between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations and BART crews are bringing another train alongside it to transfer passengers and bring them to the nearest station, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

The disabled train broke down about 7 a.m.

The incident is causing major delays on the Berryessa Line in all directions. The disabled train temporarily limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City, BART officials said.

There is a major delay on the Berryessa Line in all directions due to a disabled train between Fruitvale and Coliseum stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 9, 2024

For a time, passengers traveling from the San Francisco line had to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line were instructed to board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Normal Green Line service was restored shortly before 9 a.m. The problem with the disabled train followed an earlier issue in downtown Oakland due to an equipment problem on the track between MacArthur and 19th St. stations that caused 20-minute delays in service in all directions.