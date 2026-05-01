Diaz and Caminero homer, McClanahan's 6 strong innings carry Rays past Giants 3-0

Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero homered to back six strong innings from Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Friday night.

Diaz led off the second against Robbie Ray (2-4) with his fifth home run for a 1-0 lead.

Caminero led off the fourth with his ninth homer — a 432-foot shot to left field — to make it 2-0.

Taylor Walls doubled leading off the sixth and stole third before scoring on Chandler Simpson's sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

McClanahan (3-2) didn't run into trouble until the fifth when Rafael Devers and Jung Hoo Lee had singles to put runners on the corners with one out. The 29-year-old left-hander induced a double-play grounder from Jerar Encarnacion to end the threat. He allowed five hits and struck out five.

Ian Seymour and Cole Sulser each pitched a scoreless inning and Bryan Baker retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save in nine opportunities.

Ray surrendered three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old lefty gave up a bunt single to Simpson on his first pitch before picking him off on a steal attempt three pitches later. JT Brubaker got the final five outs and allowed a hit.

Up next

The Giants, whose 19 home runs are the fewest in the majors, have failed to homer during their current four-game losing streak.

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-1, 2.55 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-2, 6.35 ERA).