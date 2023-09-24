Watch CBS News
Dialysis caregivers in San Jose, Brentwood and Gilroy to strike for 2 days

 More than 500 dialysis caregivers will strike Monday and Tuesday over what they call unfair labor practices at nearly two dozen Satellite Healthcare and Fresenius Kidney Care clinics across California, including ones in Gilroy, San Jose, and Brentwood.  

Registered nurses, patient care technicians, social workers, hemodialysis technicians, and other caregivers who provide weekly dialysis treatments said in a press release management is putting staff and patients at risk to increase profits while violating their rights. 

Licensed vocational nurses, certified clinical hemodialysis technicians, dietitians, social workers, clinical administrative coordinators, and receptionists will also be on strike Monday and Tuesday. 

