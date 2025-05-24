Tree falls during Diablo Valley College commencement injuring multiple people

A tree fell during the Diablo Valley College commencement ceremony and injured multiple people who were attending on Friday.

Around 6:54 p.m., a tree adjacent to the football field fell and injured about 12 people, said Jennifer Ortega, the director of communications and community relations with Contra Costa Community College District.

Ortega said two people were taken to the hospital, and that both of them were conscious and able to communicate.

One person took themselves to the hospital. The other people who were injured were treated at the scene and released.

"The safety of our students, employees, and visitors to our campus is our top priority," Ortega said. "We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion."

Ortega said they will be looking into what led to the incident.