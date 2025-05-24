Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Tree falls during Diablo Valley College commencement injuring multiple people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 5-24-25
PIX Now morning edition 5-24-25 07:52

A tree fell during the Diablo Valley College commencement ceremony and injured multiple people who were attending on Friday.

Around 6:54 p.m., a tree adjacent to the football field fell and injured about 12 people, said Jennifer Ortega, the director of communications and community relations with Contra Costa Community College District.

Ortega said two people were taken to the hospital, and that both of them were conscious and able to communicate.

One person took themselves to the hospital. The other people who were injured were treated at the scene and released.

"The safety of our students, employees, and visitors to our campus is our top priority," Ortega said. "We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion."

Ortega said they will be looking into what led to the incident.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.