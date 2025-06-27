Woman dies in cliff plunge near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County

A 37-year-old San Francisco woman died Thursday night after falling off a cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the woman as Inna Kurtzeliieva.

Sheriff's deputies were called shortly before 8 p.m. to Devil's Slide near Highway 1. Emergency crews and multiple agencies also responded, but the woman died at the scene.

Authorities didn't release any information about what led to the woman's fall. An investigation was underway, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier Thursday, crews were sent at about 2:45 p.m. to another emergency in the area. A gray Tesla was dangling over the side of a 200-foot cliff south of Gray Whale Cove near Devil's Slide, according to Cal Fire.

The car was only being supported by a tree, and one person was trapped inside. Firefighters managed to stabilize the car, set up a rope system, and remove the motorist through the back window, Cal Fire said