Person dies in cliff plunge along Devil's Slide at Gray Whale Cove beach

A person fell from a cliff along the Devil's Slide area of the San Mateo County coast and died on Tuesday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Cal Fire personnel responded at about 11:45 a.m. to Gray Whale Cove State Beach following reports of a person who had fallen from a cliff. According to a witness, the person may have experienced a medical emergency before falling over the cliff, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rescue teams reached the person, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and notify the person's family members.

A portion of state Highway 1 was closed for about 30 minutes while first responders accessed the beach below.