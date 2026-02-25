Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Person dies in cliff plunge along Devil's Slide at Gray Whale Cove beach

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A person fell from a cliff along the Devil's Slide area of the San Mateo County coast and died on Tuesday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Cal Fire personnel responded at about 11:45 a.m. to Gray Whale Cove State Beach following reports of a person who had fallen from a cliff. According to a witness, the person may have experienced a medical emergency before falling over the cliff, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rescue teams reached the person, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and notify the person's family members. 

A portion of state Highway 1 was closed for about 30 minutes while first responders accessed the beach below. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue