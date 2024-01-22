"Determined and elusive" dog disrupts San Francisco Muni commuters

A dog somehow got onto the on the Muni tracks in San Francisco on Monday night and ran from West Portal all the way to the Embarcadero as the agency struggled to get commuters where they needed to go.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency first notified riders about a dog on the tracks around 7 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

From there, the agency updated its posts with possible sightings of the ever-slippery dog, which traveled from West Portal to Forest Hill to Castro to Powell stations in the first hour.

FINAL UPDATE: Unfortunately, our attempts to get the dog were not successful. The dog was seen exiting the subway tunnel at Ferry Portal onto the surface. https://t.co/83N1wE3cFu — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) January 23, 2024

Almost immediately after posting about the dog, SFMTA officials began to set up bus shuttle services between the West Portal and Castro stations.

At about 8 p.m., the dog was spotted on the outbound trackway between Church and Van Ness. Then, it was reported on the trackway between Embarcadero station and Ferry Portal, and Muni said shuttle service would continue to be provided until 10 p.m.

At one point the agency wrote, "The dog is very determined and elusive."

Then finally at 9 p.m., the SFMTA wrote, "FINAL UPDATE: Unfortunately, our attempts to get the dog were not successful. The dog was seen exiting the subway tunnel at Ferry Portal onto the surface."

The curious incident of the dog in the nighttime also created a stir on social media.