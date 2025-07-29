Additional charges filed against Delta pilot accused of child sexual abuse; 2nd suspect arrested

Additional charges of child sex abuse were filed against a Delta Airlines pilot who was pulled off a Minneapolis-to-San Francisco flight upon arrival over the weekend, and authorities said a second suspect was arrested.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said it filed a 24-count felony complaint in Superior Court Tuesday against Florida resident Rustom Bhagwagar, which includes charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child 10 years old or younger, aggravated sexual assault of a child, forceable lewd acts, and other sexual abuse charges.

The DA's Office said the crimes against the child happened between 2018 and 2023 in Contra Costa County.

In addition, authorities charged a 45-year-old woman in a related complaint with the same 24 felony counts. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, according to jail records. The charges against both the woman and Bhagwagar carry terms of 15 years to life in state prison, the DA's Office said.

Rustom Bhagwagar Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Because of the victim's age and the nature of the allegations, the DA's Office said the victim is not being named to protect her identity. CBS News Bay Area is not identifying the female suspect.

"Our office stands firmly committed to protecting children and holding those who cause harm accountable," said District Attorney Diana Becton in a prepared statement. "Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard when an injustice like this occurs. By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children."

Bhagwagar was the co-pilot aboard Delta Flight 2809 when federal agents and Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies stormed the cockpit after the plane arrived at the gate upon landing at SFO Saturday evening, removing him in front of stunned passengers and crew members.

Bhagwagar is being held on $15 million bail at the Martinez Detention Facility. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:35 pm in Martinez on Wednesday.

Jail records do not show a bail amount for the female suspect.