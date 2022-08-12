Fire burns vegetation, eucalyptus trees at Santa Cruz golf course; forward progress stopped

SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning eucalyptus trees at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m.

The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire burned an estimated 3-5 acres before firefighters stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.

There were no structures burned, no injuries reported, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for an extended period of time.

There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.