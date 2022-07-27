Deebo Samuel remains on sidelines at San Francisco 49ers training camp

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) -- Star receiver Deebo Samuel was a "hold in" on Day 1 of San Francisco 49ers training camp Wednesday, running on the sidelines while his teammates practiced as his representatives work on getting a new contract.

Samuel was the focal point on San Francisco's offense last season when he gained 1,770 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.

But in the offseason, he became disgruntled with contract, demanding a lucrative extension or a trade to another team.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal that will pay him less than $4 million in 2022, while 12 receivers have contracts worth at least $20 million a year after an offseason spending spree at the position.

Head coach coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before Wednesday's practice that he had a lengthy discussion with Samuel and that he would only be working out on the sidelines.

"We all know there's a lot going on with Deebo right now," Shanahan said. "They're talking nonstop right now so we'll see what happens. ... I just had a great conversation with Deebo so regardless what happens, he'll go out and condition on the side and we'll see where he's at. Hopefully we can figure something out soon but we're in a good place today."

In the only other major Day One development, the team announced it was releasing Dee Ford, who came over in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 13, 2019 from Kansas City.

The 49ers two seasons ago to team up defensive end Nick Bosa as pass rushing bookends. But chronic back problems limited his playing time.

Over the past three seasons, he appeared in 18 games and registered 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He also saw action in three postseason contests and added four tackles and 1.0 sack.