Teen killed, 3 others injured in suspected DUI crash in Petaluma after pursuit, police say

A 14-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old is suspected of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Petaluma Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Officers said they spotted a possible DUI driver on Lakeville Highway in the area of S McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. About five minutes later, police said officers in a marked patrol vehicle attempted to stop the driver of the black Kia Sol after seeing them swerve into oncoming traffic.

The driver took off from officers, beginning a police chase, police said.

The police department said the officers saw the driver sideswiping a vehicle heading in the opposite direction. No injuries were reported in the incident.

About three minutes after officers attempted to pull the driver over, police said the Kia Sol was involved in a rollover crash.

All four of the occupants in the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle, with one passenger dying at the scene, police said.

Police said the passenger who died was a 14-year-old boy. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital and are stable, police said.

The driver, 17, was taken to a hospital where he is stable, police said.

The teen driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said. He will be booked into juvenile hall after his release from the hospital on multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, evading causing great bodily injury or death, and DUI causing great bodily injury or death, the police department said.

The identification of the 14-year-old killed has not been released at this time. Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said all the boys are from Marin County, but their relationship is part of the investigation.